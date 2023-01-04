W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.94. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 22,258 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $732.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 26.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.03%. The firm had revenue of $266.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 204,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,992 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 50.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 809,187 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.