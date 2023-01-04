Wrapped Cardano Reaches One Day Volume of $42,463.89 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.09 billion and approximately $42,463.89 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,521,320,719 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.25943244 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $34,458.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

