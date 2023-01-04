Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $16,839.08 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and $69.11 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $16,839.08 or 0.99922057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00446560 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.02231003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,137.46 or 0.30508574 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 183,148 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

