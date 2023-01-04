WOW-token Price Tops $0.0435 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $435.40 million and $0.37 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.18 or 0.01549128 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00008671 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00017907 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00035091 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.47 or 0.01776237 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000974 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0435461 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

