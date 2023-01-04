Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Plans GBX 8.40 Dividend

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 465 ($5.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £891.12 million and a PE ratio of 538.82. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 335.20 ($4.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 893 ($10.76). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 436.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 486.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on WKP. Barclays upgraded shares of Workspace Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 640 ($7.71) to GBX 520 ($6.27) in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.83) to GBX 560 ($6.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

