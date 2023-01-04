Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). 4,161,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,499,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Woodbois Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.53. The company has a market cap of £40.03 million and a PE ratio of 59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

