Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $264.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

