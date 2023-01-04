Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 178 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1,721.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,703,000 after buying an additional 1,036,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $173,967,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 815,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,558,735. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

