Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up about 1.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $208.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.04.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 168.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

