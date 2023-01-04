Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 6,384 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 662.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.68. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.