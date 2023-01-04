Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 2,073 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 294,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45.

