Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 1,173 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.