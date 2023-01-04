Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Lowers Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $253.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.16 and a 200 day moving average of $274.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.83.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

