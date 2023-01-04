Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.02.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.