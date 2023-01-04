Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,128,000. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,434.8% during the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $364.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The firm has a market cap of $346.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

