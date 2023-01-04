Wind River Trust Co Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wind River Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 176,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,558,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 118,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $323.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.29.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

