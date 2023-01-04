WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYYGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WYY opened at $1.85 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

WidePoint Company Profile



WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

