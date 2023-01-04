WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE WYY opened at $1.85 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.
WidePoint Company Profile
