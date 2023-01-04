Westwood Management Corp IL Buys 5,300 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for approximately 1.7% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,649,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,093,000 after purchasing an additional 235,848 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day moving average is $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

