Westhampton Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.5% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average is $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

