Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $122.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.