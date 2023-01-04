Westhampton Capital LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,721,000 after acquiring an additional 602,359 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after acquiring an additional 943,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,198,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,687,000 after acquiring an additional 234,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

KHC opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

