WEMIX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $979,273.10 (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $90.33 million and $979,273.10 worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WEMIX

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 968,831,222 coins and its circulating supply is 250,080,624 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 968,773,621.9626642 with 250,023,625.20809168 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.36201039 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $665,356.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

