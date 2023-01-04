Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 52.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 85.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 906,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,951,000 after purchasing an additional 417,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 160,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.23.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,811,398. The firm has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

