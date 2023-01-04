Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $93.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUBG. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

