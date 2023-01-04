Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 332,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. 228,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

