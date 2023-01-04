Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.93. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,899. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71.

