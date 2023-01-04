Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 18,416 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 414.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000.

BIV traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

