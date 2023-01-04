Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,279 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 884,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 29.0% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $55,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,291,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter.

AVUS traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,459. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30.

