WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $133,317,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.52. 191,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,431,142. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

