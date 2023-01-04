WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,225 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NOBL traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $90.08. 737,936 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

