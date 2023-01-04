WBI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,708 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF makes up 1.4% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.64% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,222,000 after acquiring an additional 214,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,665,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,321,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,113,000 after acquiring an additional 368,605 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 677,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 521,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 131,027 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

ALTL remained flat at $40.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 103,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

