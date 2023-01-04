WBI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after acquiring an additional 806,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,541,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after acquiring an additional 732,202 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.22. 35,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,904,959. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

