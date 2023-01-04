WBI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,420 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,851 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $77,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $19,073,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 55,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

