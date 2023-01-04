WBI Investments Inc. Buys 4,784 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

