WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,553 shares during the quarter. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned 55.82% of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF worth $36,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WBIY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.71. 6,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

