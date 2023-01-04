WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:ACWV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.45. 137,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68.

