WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,501 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

