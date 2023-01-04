Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,484,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 23.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $55,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

