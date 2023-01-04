Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $608,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,790 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,721,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,705,000 after acquiring an additional 294,415 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,576 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,105,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 131,091 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,009,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 161,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 963,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 99,310 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,814. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $30.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09.

