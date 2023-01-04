Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 825 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,329,000 after purchasing an additional 337,195 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

