Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Announces $2.45 Dividend

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Watsco has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 65.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watsco to earn $13.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $255.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Watsco has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $315.37.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

