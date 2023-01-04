Watsco, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.45 (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Watsco has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 65.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Watsco to earn $13.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Watsco Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $255.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.60. Watsco has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $315.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 51.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 38,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

