Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $131.70. 18,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,249. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $2,405,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

