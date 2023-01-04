Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Wanchain has a market cap of $32.92 million and $1.48 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00070174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00061390 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023728 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000232 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003766 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

