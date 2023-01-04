Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.09 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $33.09 million and $1.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00072110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00060629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000227 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003698 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

