Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $32.75 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $32.75 million and $1.40 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00070566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023591 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003655 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars.

