Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $32.74 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $32.74 million and approximately $974,938.99 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00071704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023443 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003774 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

