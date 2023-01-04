Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. Walgreens Boots Alliance has set its FY23 guidance at $4.45-4.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.45-$4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WBA opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 689,497 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $21,167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,403 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,591,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 330,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

