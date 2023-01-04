Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 2,200 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,049,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

