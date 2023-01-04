Wade Financial Advisory Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,458,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average of $105.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

